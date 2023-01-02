Share:

Pakistan is a country rich in natural resources and has the potential to be a great economic power. However, due to poor management of resources and an inefficient economic structure, the country is facing a number of economic and social problems.

The main problem is that the resources are not being managed in an effective and efficient way. Most of the resources are being misused and resources are not being utilized. For example, the government has failed to develop the country’s infrastructure, leading to poor roads, inadequate healthcare and education facilities, and inefficient energy and water supply systems.

Another major problem is that the country’s resources are not being used to benefit the people. The government has failed to create jobs and reduce poverty. This has resulted in a large number of people living in poverty and without access to basic services such as healthcare and education.

The lack of good governance and effective management has led to a lack of accountability and transparency in the government. This has resulted in corruption and mismanagement of resources, leading to the misallocation of resources and the misuse of public funds.

In addition, the government has failed to implement laws and regulations that can ensure the efficient and effective management of resources. This has led to a lack of investment.

SALEEMULLAH CHANDIO,

Larkana.