ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi said that he enjoyed a working relationship with the incumbent federal government, and “Both he and the prime minister respect each other’s offices.” He said that different pieces of legislation were sent by the government to his office for signing and sometimes, he sent some back unsigned after due consideration. President Alvi expressed these views in a short documentary about the one-year (2022) performance of the Aiwan-e-Sadr. The documentary said the president remained a distinct figure during the year 2022, owing to his all-bracing pursuit of social, moral, educational and political reforms, reminding the society to adapt to the latest developments in the realm of science and technology, while shunning their differences with an urge to steer the country out of the current challenges in different areas. The president expressed his views over the ongoing campaigns about breast cancer, women’s rights, rights of the differently abled persons, persons with disabilities, revolution in the information technology industry and the political situation of the country. The president had been leading the political efforts to bring the political parties together. After the change in the government, the president said, he tried to steer Pakistan out of the crises of polarisation, lack of dialogue for the future and the mandate issue which had become critical. The president, referring to recent floods in Pakistan, said that climateinduced floods had caused widespread devastation as vast chunks of land, spreading over hundreds of miles in Balochistan and Sindh provinces, had been under floodwater, forcing the people to migrate. The country suffered huge losses to the tune of billions of dollars. The world support in this regard was not sufficient, he said, adding, a donors’ conference was being held in Geneva, and he hoped that it would have a positive outcome. The president also thanked those countries, institutions, the nGOs and the civilian and military organizations that had supported the flood relief activities in Pakistan. President Dr Alvi and First Lady Begum Samina Alvi had been very vocal about the women’s inheritance rights and fervently advocating for the female skill development in different technical fields. The president stressed that it was the responsibility of the society to provide a harassment free-environment to the women. Founder of the nation, Quaid-eAzam had also stressed upon the women’s empowerment, he added. The president referring to a recent survey conducted in about 158 countries and in which Pakistan ranked low in women’s disparity indicator, said that it had disappointed him very much. He maintained that Islam and the Islamic state established by the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) had given rights to the women which were even unthinkable of in Europe even during 1910. The president, expressing his satisfaction over the outcome of the breast cancer awareness drive spearheaded by him and Begum Alvi, said that now, it was no more considered as taboo in families. About the differently abled persons, the president enumerated that they could be classified in three categories, blind, deaf and physically retarded people.