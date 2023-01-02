Share:

Dera IsMaeL KHaN - Inspector General of Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saadat Hassan has said that special attention was being given to reintegration of the prisoners so that they could be proved as useful citizens of the society. he expressed these views during his visit to the District Central Jail Dera here while Superintendent of District Central Jail Dera Samiullah Khan Shinwari, Deputy Superintendent Jail Zafarullah Marwat and other officials were also present on the occasion. on his arrival, the jail soldiers saluted the IG and the children presented him bouquet. later, the IG inaugurated the separate feeder of the District Central Jail, the new jail building for prisoners, the main gate of the Central Jail, the library, the barracks and admin block for the accommodation of the soldiers. he also announced a two-month reduction in sentences of the prisoners of District Central Jail Dera. while talking to media persons, the IG said the new challenges were being increased during prevailing situation and the security was a big challenge.