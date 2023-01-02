Share:

KARACHI-PTI leader and former federal minister Asad Umar on Sunday said the PTI would run countrywide campaign against mounting inflation as the nation has come across a flood of rising prices [in the last eight months of the PDM government].

Addressing a presser in the provincial capital, he said the 13-party gang of PDM ran anti-inflation campaign against the PTI government and promised to control the prices, but they had fully exposed now.

The minister said per kg milk was being sold in Rs200 presently, but it was Rs130 per kg in the PTI s tenure. Similarly he said the edible oil had witnessed 33 per cent increase.

Umar said the country had been passing through testing times, hoping that 2023 elections would end the political uncertanity prevailing in the country.