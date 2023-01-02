Share:

LAHORE - Punjab University awarded PhD degrees to five scholars in different subjects after approval of the­sis. According to details, Madiha Mumtaz D/o Mum­taz Ahmad was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Biological Sciences (Specialization in Biochemis­try) after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Identifica­tion of Protein Markers In Oral Squamous Cell Car­cinoma (OSCC)’, Sabahat Sana D/o Chaudary Sana Ullah in the subject of Home Economics (Housing Home Management and Interior Design) after ap­proval of her thesis entitled ‘Effect Of Computer Work Station Ergonomics on Work-Related Muscu­loskeletal Disorder in Software Houses of Lahore’, Sobia Kiran D/o Muhammad Tariq in the subject of Education after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Im­pact of Blended Learning on Developing Creative Thinking Skills Through Flipped Classroom Among University Students’, Seemab Far Bukhari D/o Syed Sarfraz Ahmed in the subject of Communication Studies after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Reli­giosity And Music Liking: A Comparative Study of Muslim Listeners In US And Pakistan’ and Fatima Yousuf Dar D/o M Yousuf Dar was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘New Mammalian Remains From The Pabbi Hills of The Upper Siwaliks, Pakistan’.