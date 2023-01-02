Share:

LAHORE - Member National Assembly Malik Umar Aslam Khan called on Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi at CM Office and discussed matters per­taining to mutual interest, political situation and development projects in his constituency. Talking on the occasion, the chief minister claimed that Punjab gov­ernment during only five months had done more work than the last five years in the last five months and the change was visibly clear to everyone. He maintained that the well-being of a common man was dear to him and the aim behind mak­ing new legislation was to ensure good governance. “We make deci­sions by taking into account the prob­lems and needs of the people. Our resolve is to provide real service to the people”, the CM remarked, adding that creating ease for the masses and provide them facilities was a mission of his life. Parvez Elahi outlined that his government will continue efforts for the welfare of people jointly with the PTI. The CM apprised that real progress had started in the far-flung areas of Punjab including Khushab adding that equal progress was being made in the backward and neglected areas as well. The CM informed the lawmaker that development projects were being formulated in consultation with the Assembly Members adding that record devel­opment works had been done during his previous tenure as well. He vowed to set a record of doing public ser­vice as it had been done earlier. Ma­lik Umar Aslam Khan extolled the commitment of CM Parvez Elahi to ensure welfare of the people adding that the chief minister always focused on the public welfare oriented development projects. Malik Umer lauded CM Parvez Elahi for de­livering in an effective manner dur­ing his first tenure and setting new records even now.

CM CONDOLES DEMISE OF KHALID MEHMOOD CHEEMA

Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi visited the residence of Doc­tor Kamran Cheema at Upper Mall on Sunday. CM expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief with Doctor Kamran Cheema over the death of his father Khalid Mehm­ood Cheema.CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condo­lence with the bereaved family.CM offered fateha for forgiveness of the departed soul and prayed to grant fortitude to the bereaved family.CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.