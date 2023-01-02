Share:

LAHORE: - Punjab government on Sunday extended winter vacations for the stu­dents of medical and nursing colleges. According to the notification issued by the Specialised Health Department of Punjab, the winter vacations in the medical and nursing colleges of the province have been extended till January 8. Earlier the vacations were supposed to end on January 2. The notification further said that the clinical students working on rotations will continue discharging their duties in the hospitals.