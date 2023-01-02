Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman and his Sindh counterpart Kamran Khan Tesori had a meeting here at Governor House Lahore and discussed issues relating to the overall political situation of the country. During the meeting, the matters of inter-provincial coordination and enhancing mutual cooperation in various fields also came under discussion. Speaking on this occasion, the Punjab governor said the coalition government had taken effective steps to stabilize the country’s economy. He also commended Governor Sindh for his efforts to promote inter-provincial harmony. Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesuri said that both provinces could benefit from each other’s experiences in the fields of education and health.