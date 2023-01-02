Share:

PESHAWAR - special assistant to Chief Minister Khyber pakhtunkhwa on Information and public relations Barrister Muhammad ali saif on sunday felicitated the newly elected office-bearers of Peshawar Press Club (ppC). In his message, Barrister saif congratulated the newly elected president of ppC arshad aziz Malik and cabinet members including General secretary Irfan Musazai, Vice president rizwan sheikh, Finance secretary ammad waheed, Joint secretary Tayyab Usman and Governing Body members. Barrister saif expressed the hope that the newly elected cabinet of ppC would work for the welfare of the respective journalist community. he assured that the incumbent pakistan Tehreeke-Insaf led provincial government would resolve the journalist community problems on a priority basis, because the government do believe in freedom of press, in a democratic society. earkier, in the annual elections of ppC arshad aziz Malik was elected as president and Irfan Musazai general secretary, for the year 2023. above 550 members of peshawar press Club (ppC) voted to elect new office-bearers for the year 2023, said a statement issued here on sunday. according to results announced by the ppC election Committee, arshad aziz Malik was elected as a president of the press blub by getting 366 votes, rizwan sheikh as vice president with 302 votes, Irfan Musazai became general secretary by securing 286 votes, Tayab Usman joint secretary by getting 318 votes, and ammad waheed was elected as finance secretary by getting 228 votes. Newly-elected members of the governing body include saif-ul-Islam Saifi, Shamim Shahid, Nabi Jan, Imran ayaz, Nasir Dawar, ameer Moavia, Zafar Iqbal, Iftikhar Firdous, aneela shaheen. Fiaz ahmed and Ibrahim Khan both got 209 votes each. Mardan press Club elections: Bakhat Mohammad Yousafzai and shahab akbar were elected president and general secretary, respectively of Mardan press Club. according to the election results issued by election committee chairman, Bakhat Mohammad Yousafzai was elected unopposed as president and Faqir hussain hoti was elected unopposed as joint secretary while hidayat-ur-rehman, shahab akbar and Khurshid wahab obtained 19 votes for the office of vice president, general secretary and finance secretary respectively.