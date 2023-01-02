Share:

All educational institutions in Sindh and plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reopened on Monday after winter break.

Government schools and colleges are open on the first day of school while the private institutions remained closed in Sindh, with the plan to open on Jan 4. Parents have asked the authorities to extend vacation as they are of the view that temperature is likely to drop in coming days in parts of Sindh, particularly in Karachi.

However, Low attendance was observed in the government schools in both provinces.

The Sindh government had announced winter vacation for schools and colleges across the province from Dec 20 till Jan 1, 2023, as per a decision taken by the provincial education department s steering committee.

The schools in summer zone of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained closed from Dec 25 till Jan 1. On the other side, in the mountainous region of the province, the winter holidays began on Jan 1 and will continue until Feb 15.