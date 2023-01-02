Share:

Lahore - Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President chaudhry Shujat’s son Shafay Hussain has claimed that Punjab chief Minister chaudhry Parvez elahi first asked his father to contact Pakistan Muslim Leaguenawaz (PML-n) but later sided with imran Khan. Speaking to a private TV channel, Shafay said that cM elahi left for Bani gala when his father convinced everyone to contact the PML-n. he added that Shujat reminded elahi to keep the promises in mind when he was leaving for the former premier’s residence. “if Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was not formed, imran Khan wouldn’t have made an offer to Parvez elahi,” he said. “A few weeks ago it seemed like elahi was coming back but he went to imran Khan,” the PML-Q leader said. Speaking about dissolution of the provincial assemblies, Shafay said he thinks that Punjab Assembly will not be dissolved yet. He also talked about politics in his family, Shafay said: “Two people of [our] family think that they have to do politics alone. We don’t have any issues in staying together but others don’t want it.” Speaking about Kamil Ali Agha who was recently expelled from PML-Q, Shafay termed the senator a ‘hypocrite’. “he [Agha] kept taking favours from Shujat and later started opposing him,” Shafay said, adding that the words Agha said were either influenced or permitted by someone. Moving on to the political crisis in Punjab, Shafay said that the province has had a corruption issue for several years. “Money is being charged for transfers, postings and jobs. corruption is done freely but there is no one to question it now,” he concluded.