KHAIRPUR-Three persons were murdered after being kidnapped in Kahirpur on Sunday.

According to police, unidentified armed men kidnapped three persons riding a motorcycle and killed them. Their bodies were recovered from Kacha area. After murdering them, the kidnappers informed their families on phone. Those who had been murdered belonged to the Odha community.

A father and son were also among those who died. They were identified as Ghulam Rasool and Ghulam Abbas.

The families of the deceased informed the police that the kidnappers had phoned them after burying the dead bodies of the deceased in the Kacha area. The kidnappers belonged to the Jatoi community, police said.