SIALKOT - Police have arrested ten accused members of two dangerous gangs involved in dacoity and robbery including ring leaders. According to police spokesperson, on the special instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Faisal Kamran, during the ongoing crackdown against criminal elements, SHO Satrah police station Sub-Inspector Abdul Rehman along with police teams under the supervision of DSP Daska Circle traced out the accused by using some scientific methods of investigation and with the help of modern technology. Police have arrested the accused gang members- Abu Bakar, Asad Sarfraz, Zeeshan, Imran, Rehman Ali, Umer Farooq, Muhammed Razzaq, Rehman, Abid Hussain and Muhammed Asif. During interrogation 3 motorcycles, cash Rs.7,90,000 and 5 pistols were recovered from the accused possessions. Police said that the accused have confessed their involvement in 22 different cases of dacoity and robbery. Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate case against them.