The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday released the list of parliamentarians who failed to submit their annual financial returns fro the year 2022.

As per details, the list includes various bigwigs of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) among others. The ECP has directed the parliamentarians to submit their returns up to Jan 15 otherwise their membership will be suspended.

PML-N Lawmakers

Former Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister of Law and Justice Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, Senator Musaddik Malik, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, and others

PTI Lawmakers

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Umar Ayub, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Shafqat Mehmood, Qasim Khan Suri, Ali Nawaz Awan, Azam Swati, Makhdoom Zada Syed Basit Ahmed Sultan, Senator Mohsin Aziz

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Lawmakers

Ali Musa Gillani, Senator Maula Bux Chandio, Syed Khurshid Shah, Senator Taj Ahmed