MULTAN - PDirector General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Asif Rauf Khan said that washrooms would be constructed at all parks of the city to complete missing facilities. During his visit to different parks here on Sunday, the DG PHA said that it had been decided that the washrooms would be made functional at parks while fitness of swings at Shah Shams Park would also be ensured to avoid any mishap.

He directed the officers concerned to regularly manage trimming of saplings and cleanliness at the parks. He said that jogging tracks would be upgraded adding that availability of good quality commodities would be ensured at canteens of parks.Asif Rauf Khan maintained that facilities of clean drinking water, washrooms, landscaping and others would be provided at each park.

He said that there would be no compromise on fitness of swings. He said that extra constructions would be demolished from parks and the place would be utilized for some other purposes of public attraction. He directed officers concerned to ensure facility of gym in Shah Shams Park to encourage healthy activities.

MOTORCYCLE LIFTER GANG BUSTED, FOUR HELD

Police have busted a notorious motorcycle lifter gang and arrested four members of the gang during a crackdown launched here on Monday. In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Shakir Hussain Dawar, Muzaffarabad police launched a crackdown against motorcycle lifters and busted the notorious Tariq Guzar gang. The police have also apprehended four members of the including the ring leader Tariq, Zahid, Ramzan and Waris. The police have also recovered eight stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 500,000 and parts of three motorcycles from their possession by tracing 10 cases from them. Further investigations were underway from the criminals and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.

MAN ALLEGEDLY SHOT DEAD BY UNKNOWN OUTLAWS

A man was allegedly shot dead by unknown outlaws near Bodla Town, here on Sunday. According to Rescue 1122, the deceased person was identified as Asif (35) son of Aashique, resident of Bodla Town. Police rushed to the site and started an investigation