Share:

KASUR - A pack of wild wolves attacked a shepherd’s flock of sheep in a Kasur village early Sunday. Around 60 sheep were attacked and were torn into pieces when a pack of wild wolves raided the shepherd Zafar Ali’s cattle farm on a foggy night. The wild canines ran away after being chased by the local people but not before causing huge loss to the shepherd. The incident panicked and frightened the locals who demanded a concrete action to curb the menace posed by blood-thirsty animals. The distraught shepherd claimed that he was breeding the sheep for sacrifice and that they were worth millions of rupees. Saddar police and the Wildlife Department reached the spot following the incident and examined the cattle farm