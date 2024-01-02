1.2m patients treated at HMC during 2023

PESHAWAR - Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC)’s annual perfor­mance report for 2023 reveals significant healthcare achievements as the hospital treated a staggering 1,253,287 patients in its Medical OPD and Emergen­cy Department during the past year.

HMC spokesperson Touheed Zulfiqar said that the patients treated included 27,675 Afghan nationals seeking medical care.

The report further indicates that the hospital ad­mitted 106,824 patients, with 44,718 undergoing minor and major operations. In terms of specialised services, the Radiology Department served 25,024 patients, and the Pathology Department treated 150,558 patients.

Additionally, the Cardiology Department conduct­ed 23,319 patient examinations, with 359 patients undergoing heart surgery.

Approximately 23,920 cancer patients were examined in the Oncology Department last year, with 3,715 indigent patients receiving complete treatment. Last year, IHMC hired 151 house officers. Twelve training sessions were conducted for doctors. Additionally, the hospital administration signed agreements with 18 institutions for internships and traineeships