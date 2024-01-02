Rawalpindi-This piece seems straightforward, but I can finesse it a bit for clarity and style without changing its essence. Here’s a revised version:

“Rawalpindi district police reported the registration of 13 FIRs related to fireworks, aerial firing, and one-wheeling, as disclosed by a police spokesperson on Monday.

The Rawalpindi district Police had implemented robust security measures for New Year’s night, effectively ensuring the situation remained under control. No untoward incidents were reported across the city on Sunday night. The district police successfully managed to curb aerial firing, fireworks, and one-wheeling during the New Year’s celebrations.

To enforce compliance, over 6600 police personnel were deployed, and 57 special pickets were strategically positioned to deter one-wheeling and aerial firing. Subsequently, 13 cases were registered, leading to 15 individuals being apprehended and detained.

City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani commended the exemplary performance of the senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Divisional SPs, and the entire Rawalpindi Police force. He emphasized the paramount importance of safeguarding the lives and property of citizens, reaffirming the continuous commitment to ensuring their safety.”