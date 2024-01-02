22,700 nominations for elections accepted: ECP

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan Monday issued initial list of the candi­dates of national and all the four pro­vincial assemblies, whose nomination papers for the general elections 2024 have been accepted or rejected.

According a press release issued by the ECP, the nomination papers of twenty-two thousand seven hun­dred eleven candidates have been accepted on general seats of the national and four provincial assem­blies’ seats. A total of twenty-five thousand nine hundred fifty-one candidates had filed their nomina­tion papers to contest the elections. Out of them, three thousand two hundred forty have been rejected by the Election Commission.

According to the Election Commis­sion, seven thousand four hundred seventy-three nomination papers were filed on the national assembly seats. Out of them, six thousand four hundred forty nine were accepted while one thousand twenty four were rejected. Similarly, eighteen thousand four hundred seventy-eight nomina­tion papers were filed by the candi­dates on all the four provincial as­sembly seats. Out of which, sixteen thousand two hundred sixty-two were accepted while two thousand two hundred sixteen were rejected by the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) has planned to establish over 92,500 polling sta­tions nationwide, with the official polling scheme to be revealed 15 days before the scheduled February 8 general elections. For the upcoming general elections, it has been deter­mined that Punjab will have 51,821 polling stations across 438 national and provincial constituencies, while Sindh will have 19,236 polling sta­tions for its 191 seats. For the elec­tion of 66 seats in Balochistan, 5,015 polling stations will be set up, and for the 160 seats in Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa, 15,737 polling stations will be established. Additionally, 990 polling stations will be set up for three con­stituencies in Islamabad.