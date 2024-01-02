Tuesday, January 02, 2024
297 more connections involved in electricity theft detected

HESCO ANTI THEFT CAMPAIGN

OUR STAFF REPORT
January 02, 2024
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) in its ongoing anti-theft campaign detected 297 more connections involved in electricity theft during last twenty-four hours across the region. The power body authorities submitted 246 letters at various police stations to register FIRs against those involved in power theft, as a result, 14 FIRs were filed. According to the HESCO spokesperson, the connections involved in power theft including 14 commercial, one industrial and 297 residential were disconnected, and involved consumers were issued detection bills of about 1,98,022 units, valued at Rs4.315 million. The spokesman stated, during this campaign, which has been ongoing since September 7, 2023, over 9,759.089 million rupees were recovered, while fines of more than 408.3 million rupees had been imposed on electricity thieves so far.

