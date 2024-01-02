32 injured in New Year celebratory firing in Karachi

KARACHI-At least 32 people including women and children were injured in the celebratory fire that rang through Karachi on New Year’s Eve.

According to details, the injuries from aerial firing on New Year’s Eve were reported from Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Aziz Bhatti, Korangi Industrial Area, Zaman Town, Landhi, Shah Faisal Colony, Tariq Road, Sea View, Liaqutabad, Saudabad, Baldia, Karimabad, Clifton, Zaman, Tower and other areas of Karachi. The injured include four women, three boys and two girls. Meanwhile, the Karachi police took 59 people over aerial firing and recovered weapons. Earlier, Karachi Police Chief Khadim Hussain Rind said that the charges of attempted murder and terrorism will be included in the cases lodged against those involved in aerial firing on New Year’s Eve. The police official highlighted the importance of strong and successful actions against hooliganism and aerial firing, bringing those involved under the grip of the law. Rind also stressed conducting search operations, making announcements at markets and through mosques to thwart aerial firing, and promoting positive police actions through social media to counter any negative Impact.