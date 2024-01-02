Tuesday, January 02, 2024
36th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis commences 

STAFF REPORT
January 02, 2024
Sports

LAHORE - Hamza Roman, Amir Mazari, Kamran Khan, M Haziq Aasim, Talha Khan, Hamza Hussain, M Zaryab Khan and Kashan Tariq qualified for the main draw of men’s singles by win­ning their respective matches on the opening day of 36th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championship 2024 that commenced at S. Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex Is­lamabad. A total number of 43 matches were decided on the qualifying day. The main draw matches will be played today (Tuesday) at 9:30am. Total. 20 players were accepted directly into the main draw as per PTF national ranking whereas four wildcard and eight qualifiers completed the draw of 32. The draw of men’s singles and boys U-18 singles and ladies singles were also taken out in the presence of the players.

