8 women, boy ‘abducted’ in separate incidents in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - Nine people including eight women were ‘abducted’ from different parts of Faisalabad dur­ing the past 24 hours.

A police spokesperson said here on Monday that unidenti­fied accused kidnapped a woman from Tariq Pura while accused abducted a woman alongwith her daughter from Chak No 380-GB.

Similarly, women were ab­ducted from Madina Town, Chak No 203-RB, Chak No 196-RB, Chak No 542-GB and Chak No 457-GB, whereas 10-year-old boy Aryan was kidnapped from Chak No 566-GB.

The police registered sepa­rate cases and started investi­gations, he added.

30,677 CRIMINALS ARRESTED IN FAISALABAD LAST YEAR: POLICE

Faisalabad Police claimed to have arrested 30,677 criminals including 5,945 proclaimed of­fenders (POs) and 3,556 court absconders from various parts of Faisalabad in 2023.

Giving the details, police spokesman Muhammad Nawaz said here on Monday that the police had nabbed 5945 illicit weapon holders and recovered 3,340 pistols, 163 rifles, 129 guns, 82 repeaters, 72 Kalash­nikovs, 47 revolvers, 10 car­bines and 13,438 bullets/car­tridges from their possession.

Similarly, the police arrested 4,112 drug traffickers along with 2,074-kilogram canna­bis (charas), 34.424-kg hero­in, 234-kg opium, 310.65-kg Bhakki (poppy dust), 19,657-kg Bhang, 2.354-kg ice, 51,445-li­tre liquor and 2,262-litre Lahan (undistilled liquor) in addition to unearthing three distilleries during this period.

The police also nabbed 1,860 gamblers, 2,098 kite sellers, 163 one-wheelers, 2,835 rash driv­ers, 323 fireworks sellers, 1,960 power pilferers, 949 shopkeep­ers on illegal gas decanting, 175 violators of the Sound System Act, 177 violators of the Ten­ants Act and 579 drivers on us­ing fake number plates during 2023, he added.

3 ROBBERS ARRESTED

Gulberg Police claimed to have arrested three robbers and recovered two motorcycles, il­legal weapons and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said here on Monday that Sub In­spector (SI) Adeel, on a tip-off, raided near Parveen Marriage Hall Unasi Mor and nabbed Zubair, Kashan and Nasir Ali, who were wanted in a number of robbery and theft cases.

The police recovered two motorcycles, cash, illegal weapons, mobile phones and other items from their pos­session while an investigation continues, he added.