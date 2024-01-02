Academician files FIR against TTP for life threats

ISLAMABAD-Shalimar police have registered a case against unidentified terrorists, including motorcyclists claiming affiliation with a banned militant outfit, for issuing life threats to a professor at the National Defense University (NDU) and his daughter, according to informed sources on Monday. The First Information Report (FIR) was filed under Section 506 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Section 25-D of the Telegraph Act against alleged members of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) based on a complaint by Prof. Dr. Hassan Ul Amin.

In his complaint, the NDU professor stated that he has been receiving threats from the banned militant group TTP via WhatsApp messages and letters for an extended period. Additionally, he reported that unknown motorcyclists have been harassing and terrorizing his daughter, a student at Quaid e Azam International University, Islamabad.

The applicant informed the police that he previously faced life threats from the TTP when he organized multiple training camps for seminary teachers. He further mentioned the loss of his friend, Dr. Farooq Khan, in a terrorist attack in Maran a few years ago, orchestrated by the Taliban.

Expressing concern for his safety, Dr Hassan Ul Amin urged the police to take action by registering a case against the militants from the banned outfit and apprehending them. The police have filed the case and initiated an investigation.