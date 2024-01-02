Tuesday, January 02, 2024
Acceptance of Shehbaz Sharif's nomination papers from NA-132 challenged

10:44 PM | January 02, 2024
An appeal has been filed against the acceptance of Shehbaz Sharif's nomination papers for NA-132, Kasur.

While lodging the appeal against Shehbaz Sharif, Shahid Orakzi took the stance that the former prime minister is the mastermind behind the attack on the Supreme Court, orchestrated through his workers.

The appeal requests the election tribunal to restrain Shehbaz Sharif from participating in the elections and declare the Return Officer’s decision null and void.

Earlier, the nomination papers of prominent political leaders, including PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, were accepted.

Nawaz Sharif's nomination papers were accepted from Lahore's NA-130 constituency.

Former finance minister Sartaj Aziz passes away

In Kasur’s NA-132 constituency, the nomination papers of 26 candidates, including Shehbaz Sharif, were accepted.

