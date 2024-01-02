AI dilemma

The revolution of Artificial Intelligence is rapidly expanding across the globe in the twenty-first century, captivating human minds and imaginations. It often exerts unprecedented pressure on individuals. Yuval Noah Harari, in his book ‘21 Lessons for the 21st Century,’ aptly states, “Big data algorithms might create digital dictatorships in which all power is concentrated in the hands of a tiny elite, while most people suffer not from exploitation, but from something far worse — irrelevance.”
ChatGPT (Chat Generative Pretrained Transformer) stands as a revolutionary product in the realm of the internet and artificial intelligence. Operating as a chat box utilising artificial intelligence, it generates questions and answers by emulating human intelligence. It can engage in conversations, draft articles, essays, applications, and some academic works. However, it relies entirely on existing content, lacking the capacity to generate new original thoughts or nuanced interpretations. Regrettably, ChatGPT fosters mental laziness and ensnares individuals in unnecessary hype, potentially stifling critical thinking, creativity, reasoning, and discourse analysis. This trend deviates human curiosity from investigating or researching the truth, compelling individuals to cocoon themselves within mental comfort zones. As Noam Chomsky aptly observed, “ChatGPT is essentially high-tech plagiarism and a way of avoiding learning.”
Furthermore, the content produced by ChatGPT consists of amalgamated existing components without human intelligence or creativity involved. This trend has led to a scenario where teachers find it challenging to discern whether students’ assignments or homework are their own work or generated through ChatGPT. It is undeniable that Microsoft’s Azure, LLaMA, and ChatGPT are racing ahead in the field of artificial intelligence, potentially enabling high-tech tools that encourage mental indolence among humans.
Already, these advancements have adversely impacted the quality of education, hindering innovation, creativity, and a culture of inquiry within educational systems. Most alarmingly, many graduate and postgraduate students resort to these digital tools to compose their theses, inadvertently entangling themselves in intellectual dishonesty and mental lethargy. Earlier this year, New York City schools banned ChatGPT due to fears of AI-assisted plagiarism. The pressing question remains: Who can regulate Artificial Intelligence?
ZAKIR ULLAH.
Mardan.