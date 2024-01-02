AI dilemma

The revolution of Artificial In­telligence is rapidly expand­ing across the globe in the twen­ty-first century, captivating human minds and imaginations. It often exerts unprecedented pressure on individuals. Yuval Noah Harari, in his book ‘21 Les­sons for the 21st Century,’ aptly states, “Big data algorithms might create digital dictatorships in which all power is concentrated in the hands of a tiny elite, while most people suffer not from ex­ploitation, but from something far worse — irrelevance.”

ChatGPT (Chat Generative Pre­trained Transformer) stands as a revolutionary product in the realm of the internet and artifi­cial intelligence. Operating as a chat box utilising artificial intel­ligence, it generates questions and answers by emulating hu­man intelligence. It can engage in conversations, draft articles, essays, applications, and some academic works. However, it re­lies entirely on existing content, lacking the capacity to gener­ate new original thoughts or nu­anced interpretations. Regret­tably, ChatGPT fosters mental laziness and ensnares individu­als in unnecessary hype, poten­tially stifling critical thinking, creativity, reasoning, and dis­course analysis. This trend devi­ates human curiosity from inves­tigating or researching the truth, compelling individuals to co­coon themselves within mental comfort zones. As Noam Chom­sky aptly observed, “ChatGPT is essentially high-tech plagiarism and a way of avoiding learning.”

Furthermore, the content pro­duced by ChatGPT consists of amalgamated existing compo­nents without human intelligence or creativity involved. This trend has led to a scenario where teach­ers find it challenging to discern whether students’ assignments or homework are their own work or generated through ChatGPT. It is undeniable that Microsoft’s Azure, LLaMA, and ChatGPT are racing ahead in the field of artificial intel­ligence, potentially enabling high-tech tools that encourage mental indolence among humans.

Already, these advancements have adversely impacted the quality of education, hindering innovation, creativity, and a cul­ture of inquiry within educational systems. Most alarmingly, many graduate and postgraduate stu­dents resort to these digital tools to compose their theses, inadver­tently entangling themselves in intellectual dishonesty and men­tal lethargy. Earlier this year, New York City schools banned ChatG­PT due to fears of AI-assisted pla­giarism. The pressing question remains: Who can regulate Arti­ficial Intelligence?

ZAKIR ULLAH.

Mardan.