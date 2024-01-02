Tuesday, January 02, 2024
AIOU puts education accessibility on priority in year 2024  

APP
January 02, 2024
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD -Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood, Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), extended his New Year greetings to the students while outlining the university’s resolution for 2024: ensuring accessible and affordable education for all.

Underlining the pivotal role of hard work and education in achieving success, Dr. Nasir emphasized education as the cornerstone of development. He urged the youth to prioritize education and actively contribute to the nation’s progress. Expressing AIOU’s commitment, Dr. Nasir Mahmood affirmed the university’s dedication to keeping its doors open for education seekers. The institution is poised to offer comprehensive support to integrate them into the educational framework. Commencing on January 15, admissions for the spring semester of 2024 are set to begin, with the university planning to grant scholarships to talented, underprivileged students nationwide who face financial constraints.

Furthermore, the Vice Chancellor issued directives to the university’s regional heads, emphasizing the necessity of ensuring students’ facilities and extending comprehensive support to them.

APP

