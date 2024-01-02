All world laws being adopted in deporting illegal residents, UN assured

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has told the United Nations that all the international laws were being followed in the campaign against illegal residents, diplomats said.

Senior Pakistani diplomats said the world body was assured that no international law was be­ing ignored to expel the illegal and unregistered aliens. “The UN has been updated that this cam­paign is not discriminatory. We have the right to act against illegal residents and we are just do­ing that,” said a senior diplomat. Another diplo­mat said the UN was being briefed about the cam­paign on a regular basis as Islamabad’s policy was “transparent and fair.” Last year, the government had decided to expel all Afghans and foreign na­tionals residing unlawfully in the country. This de­cision is expected to impact approximately one million Afghans, including those who sought ref­uge in Pakistan following the Taliban’s resurgence in neighbouring Afghanistan two years ago.