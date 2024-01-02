All world laws being adopted in deporting illegal residents, UN assured

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has told the United Nations that all the international laws were being followed in the campaign against illegal residents, diplomats said.
Senior Pakistani diplomats said the world body was assured that no international law was being ignored to expel the illegal and unregistered aliens. “The UN has been updated that this campaign is not discriminatory. We have the right to act against illegal residents and we are just doing that,” said a senior diplomat. Another diplomat said the UN was being briefed about the campaign on a regular basis as Islamabad’s policy was “transparent and fair.” Last year, the government had decided to expel all Afghans and foreign nationals residing unlawfully in the country. This decision is expected to impact approximately one million Afghans, including those who sought refuge in Pakistan following the Taliban’s resurgence in neighbouring Afghanistan two years ago.