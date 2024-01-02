Another artificial rain expected in Lahore to fight smog

After the first 'successful' experiment, the Punjab government on Tuesday decided to use artificial rain in Lahore once again.

A delegation headed by Ahmed Al-Kamal, the head of the cloud seeding team of the United Arab Emirates' Meteorological Department, met Punjab caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi.

Among those who met the chief minister were Chief Pilot Michael Anistes and Pilot Colonel Obaid.

Naqvi appreciated and thanked the efforts of the UAE team for artificial rain to reduce smog in Lahore as the city has been named repeatedly among the worst polluted parts of the country.

Speaking on this occasion, the chief minisrter said artificial rain would be induced once again to reduce the smog, adding that the UAE team would be keeping a close eye on the clouds required for this purpose.



On the first experience, Naqvi said for the first time in Pakistan, artificial rain was successfully tested in Lahore and the air quality level remained below 200 for several days.

He further said, “Pakistanis cannot forget the efforts of the UAE pilots and they are grateful for the unending support of the UAE leadership in providing artificial rain.”

UAE experts hoped that the second test of artificial rain would be conducted in January as soon as the required clouds arrive.

Ahmed Al-Kamal, the head of the UAE team and other members of the delegation, thanked the Punjab CM for hospitality.