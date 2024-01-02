Tuesday, January 02, 2024
‘ANP to sweep polls in Mohmand

Our Staff Reporter
January 02, 2024
MOHMAND  -  Nisar Momand, leader of Awami Nation Party, Mohmand has claimed that his party will sweep the upcoming election in Mohmand as ANP always high­lighted the basic problems of the tribesmen. 

Nisar Momand, former MPA and ANP candidate for NA-26, PK-67, expressed these views while address­ing party workers’ convention in Tehsil Halimzai-Mi­an Mandi, here on Monday. ANP Mohmand district president Malik Saifullah, General Secretary Hazrat Khan, Abdul Majeed, Gul Nawaz Momand, Ihsanullah, Shamos Khan, Maulana Niak Muhammad, elders and workers were also present on the occasion. 

Addressing the convention, the speakers said that Awami National Party is a resistance party which has always fought for the rights of the Pakhtun nation and has represented the Pakhtun nation on every floor. 

They said that we have always demanded authority over the resources of our province, that’s why we are declared traitors. He said that the entire Mohmand tribesmen should successfully send ANP candidates to the assembly to improve the health, education, transportation, trade and employment of the people

