Arambagh Club clinches 4th Inverex Solar Trophy 3x3 Basketball title

LAHORE-Arambagh Club emerged as title winners in the 4th Inverex Solar Trophy 3x3 Basketball Tournament, triumphing over Karachi Basketball Club with a score of 18-11.

The final showdown took place at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Courts in Arambagh, Karachi, under the patronage of Additional Chief Secretary Home Sindh, Muhammad Iqbal Memon. Hasan Ali claimed the title of the best player of the tournament, Daniyal Marwat stood out as the emerging player, and Hamza Khawaja earned the prestigious title of Man of the Final. Usman Club was honored with the fair play trophy, while Civil Tigers secured the third-place trophy by defeating Nishtar Club with a score of 12-10.

The final, officiated by referees Zahid Malik, Amir Sharif, and Muhammad Ashraf, and overseen by technical officials Naeem Ahmed, Zulfiqar Abbas Khan and Michael. The tournament secretary, Haji Muhammad Ashraf, presented the comprehensive tournament report to the esteemed guests.

Asif Azim, the chief guest of the final and Media Coordinator of POA and Director of Sadar Town Municipal Administration, pledged full support from POA and TMA for the promotion of basketball. He announced plans to enhance and modernize the Arambagh basketball court and assured backing for the Commissioner’s Cup.

Ahmad Ali Rajput expressed congratulations on behalf of SOA to KBBA President Ghulam Mohammad Khan and his team for their continuous efforts in promoting basketball, promising full cooperation. Asif Gulfam, President of the Alliance of Arambagh Markets Association, affirmed the business community’s complete support for Ghulam Mohammad Khan and his team in the advancement of basketball. DPE Saeeda Iftikhar of National College offered her unwavering support for the promotion of women’s basketball.