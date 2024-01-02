Tuesday, January 02, 2024
ATC orders to seize assets of Hammad, Murad, Zartaj among 51 PTI leaders

ATC orders to seize assets of Hammad, Murad, Zartaj among 51 PTI leaders
Monitoring Desk
January 02, 2024
GUJRANWALA  -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Gujranwala has or­dered the confiscation of properties of as many as 51 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Hammad Azhar, Murad Saeed, Zartaj Gul and others for their alleged involvement in May 9 riots cases.

The court took the step under Section 88 to seize the properties and also initiated the process to de­clare the accused as absconders. Notices announc­ing the legal action have been displayed at their residences and key locations associated with the accused. Furthermore, the court also issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the accused. The list includes Farrukh Habib, Omar Ayub, Ali Amin Gandapur, Zubair Niazi, General (retd) Akram Sahi, Shaukat Bhatti, Mian Tariq, Rana Sajid Shaukat, and Lala Asadullah. Ad­ditionally, PTI candidates Ahmed Cha­tha, Bilal Ijaz, and Zafarullah Cheema are also included in the list. Previous­ly, on December 18, the government had blocked the Computerised Na­tional Identity Cards (CNICs) of 18 PTI leaders, including former ministers Hammad Azhar and Murad Saeed. The list included Ali Amin Gandapur, Mu­hammad Aslam Iqbal, Malik Karamat Khokhar, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Jam­shed Iqbal Cheema, Zubair Khan Niazi, Malik Nadeem Abbas, and Ghulam Mo­hiuddin Dewan.

Monitoring Desk

