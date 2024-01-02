Balochistan ECP serves notice to PPP for violation of code of conduct

QUETTA - Ba­lochistan chapter of the Election Commission of Pa­kistan has served notice to the Pakistan Peoples Par­ty for violation of the code of conduct. The notice was served to the Provincial President PPP Changez Ja­mali, said an ECP spokesman on Monday. The spokesman said that action was taken on the reports of the moni­toring team constituted by the ECP to ensure the code of conduct is being followed by the parties and individ­uals contesting elections in 2024. “It was observed that party workers painted sev­eral newly erected street lights poles with party flag colour at Sariab Road in the constituency of PB-43,” As per the code of conduct is­sued by the ECP, no person, political party or contest­ing candidate can fix party flag at any public or private building, in any case,” the ECP notice issued to Jamali read. It directed the PPP to remove the party flags from the poles within three days otherwise action would be taken under the law.