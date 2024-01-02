Balochistan’s fisheries sector faces multiple challenges like over-fishing, depleting stocks of fish, illegal fishing by big trawlers and lack of infrastructure to fetch the high price of fish catch, according to WealthPK.

The marine capture contributes 34% to the total fisheries production in Pakistan. Out of eight major fishing towns, four i.e. Gwadar, Jiwani, Pasni and Ormara are the largest landing sites accounting for almost 80% of the total commercial fish production, 58% of the total fisher-folk and 59% of the total vessels.

About 80% of the total fish catch from Balochistan’s cost is dried up for export to the Middle East. Most of the fish catch from Gwadar and Pasni is transported to Karachi from where it is further exported to other countries like Sri Lanka, China and South Korea.

The fisheries sector of Balochistan provides direct employment to an estimated 400,000 people, and perhaps an equal number in ancillary industries such as marketing, boatbuilding, etc. In the coastal areas, fisheries can account for up to 70% of the local employment.

However, Balochistan’s fisheries sector is not operating in an ideal environment and faces multiple challenges.

“The challenges are immense and are affecting us badly”, Ramzan Rind, a representative of the fisheries sector association of the province, told WealthPK.

He noted that the decline in seafood resources, lack of shrimp culture, inadequate facilities at fish markets, lack of sustainable fishing policy and low export prices of seafood are major challenges to the fishery production and exports. About 80% products landed on the harbors go to the fish meal plants.

He also said illegal nets are widely used along the Sindh and Balochistan coasts, causing overfishing and depleting the fish stocks.

The Balochistan government plans to improve the fisheries sector with new technologies and support for fishermen, said Fayyaz Moosa, Director Fisheries Department.

He said the provincial government is striving to provide basic facilities, including education and health, to uplift the fishermen’s living standard.

Many projects like the Gwadar fish processing plant, the Fisherman Cooperative Housing Society, sea ambulances, and boat monitoring systems are in progress that will eventually increase the potential of this sector.

He said they are upgrading roads and other infrastructure to help local fishermen transport their catch to the markets.

The government will further improve the fisheries department to attract investors for farming in the province. Ban on illegal fishing trailers has also been imposed, while the fisheries department and other agencies have stepped up patrolling to curb illegal trawling in Gwadar’s waters.