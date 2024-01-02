Barracuda exercise of PMSA set to begin today

The 12th Barracuda exercise of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency is set to commence today.

The three-day drill will involve practical scenarios simulating a mock oil spill in both coastal and open sea environments.

Search and rescue operations will also be a significant component of the exercise.

The 12th Barracuda exercise is expected to host participants from various countries including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, China, Sri Lanka, and Tanzania, along with representatives from oil-importing companies in Pakistan.