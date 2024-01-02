Bilawal Bhutto calls CEC meeting in Lahore ahead of election campaign

LAHORE - The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has convened a meet­ing of the party’s Central Exec­utive Committee (CEC) tomor­row (Wednesday) in Lahore to finalise recommendations on the party manifesto and election strategy. The session is scheduled to take place at Bilawal House Lahore in the afternoon. During the meet­ing, discussions will also focus on the current political situa­tion, and significant decisions regarding the upcoming elec­tions will be made. Bilawal Bhutto, a candidate from NA-127, Lahore, is expected to ar­rive today (Tuesday) and will spend three days in Lahore. His itinerary includes visits to his constituency and meetings with party members to assess preparations for the election campaign. Separately, accord­ing to PPP sources, the former provincial Minister Abdul Gha­foor Mayo, formerly associated with the PML-N, will meet with Bilawal Bhutto to formally an­nounce his joining of the PPP.

Abdul Ghafoor Mayo, a thrice-elected member of the Punjab Assembly, served as Minister for Prisons, Food, and Planning and Development from 2008 to 2013. The joining ceremony is scheduled to take place at Abdul Ghafoor Mayo’s Farmhouse on January 3. He is likely to be nominated as a can­didate from NA-125, Lahore, with PPP Gen­eral Secretary Jameel Munj withdrawing nomination papers in support of Mayo from NA-125 and partici­pating in the election from the provincial constituency, PP-166. Meanwhile, Faisal Mir, the PPP-P candi­date from a provincial constituency under NA-127, where Bila­wal Bhutto is contest­ing, responded to Atta Tarar’s criticism of Bi­lawal Bhutto Zardari during a corner meet­ing here. Faisal Mir dismissed the deroga­tory language used by Atta Tarar, stating that whenever the PML relies on someone’s support, it resorts to such vulgar language. He emphasized that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s de­cision to contest the elections has garnered significant attention and support. Mir as­serted that Lahore be­longs to Lahoris and Pakistanis, not to any individual’s father, and claimed that Bilawal Bhutto is returning to Lahore to reclaim the birthplace of his party. Faisal Mir chal­lenged Nawaz Sharif, suggesting that if he is a national leader, he should prove it by con­testing elections from Sukkur or Larkana.