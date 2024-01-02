Bilawal Bhutto calls CEC meeting in Lahore ahead of election campaign

LAHORE - The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has convened a meeting of the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) tomorrow (Wednesday) in Lahore to finalise recommendations on the party manifesto and election strategy. The session is scheduled to take place at Bilawal House Lahore in the afternoon. During the meeting, discussions will also focus on the current political situation, and significant decisions regarding the upcoming elections will be made. Bilawal Bhutto, a candidate from NA-127, Lahore, is expected to arrive today (Tuesday) and will spend three days in Lahore. His itinerary includes visits to his constituency and meetings with party members to assess preparations for the election campaign. Separately, according to PPP sources, the former provincial Minister Abdul Ghafoor Mayo, formerly associated with the PML-N, will meet with Bilawal Bhutto to formally announce his joining of the PPP.
Abdul Ghafoor Mayo, a thrice-elected member of the Punjab Assembly, served as Minister for Prisons, Food, and Planning and Development from 2008 to 2013. The joining ceremony is scheduled to take place at Abdul Ghafoor Mayo’s Farmhouse on January 3. He is likely to be nominated as a candidate from NA-125, Lahore, with PPP General Secretary Jameel Munj withdrawing nomination papers in support of Mayo from NA-125 and participating in the election from the provincial constituency, PP-166. Meanwhile, Faisal Mir, the PPP-P candidate from a provincial constituency under NA-127, where Bilawal Bhutto is contesting, responded to Atta Tarar’s criticism of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during a corner meeting here. Faisal Mir dismissed the derogatory language used by Atta Tarar, stating that whenever the PML relies on someone’s support, it resorts to such vulgar language. He emphasized that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s decision to contest the elections has garnered significant attention and support. Mir asserted that Lahore belongs to Lahoris and Pakistanis, not to any individual’s father, and claimed that Bilawal Bhutto is returning to Lahore to reclaim the birthplace of his party. Faisal Mir challenged Nawaz Sharif, suggesting that if he is a national leader, he should prove it by contesting elections from Sukkur or Larkana.