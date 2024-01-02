Bilawal reaches Lahore to attend CEC meeting

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday reached the provincial capital to attend the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting slated to be held on Jan 3.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will preside over the meeting at Bilawal House, Lahore. The CEC will discuss the overall political situation in the country. The meeting would be attended by the senior leadership of PPP.

Discussion will also be held on the PPP manifesto and election campaign for the Feb 8 polls.

The PPP chairman will also address a workers' convention at Adda Plot, Raiwind Road, where former provincial minister and PML-N leader Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor will announce joining the PPP.

According to sources, the PPP has finalised 90 percent of its candidates in Punjab. Candidates for the provincial seats in NA-127 will be picked by Bilawal Bhutto.