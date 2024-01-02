Candidates start filing appeals over nominations

ISLAMABAD - A large number of candi­dates have started filing appeals against the ac­ceptance and rejection of nomination papers by the Returning Officers for next general polls.

It is to be mentioned here that a large num­ber of nomination pa­pers particularly the candidates of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf were rejected during the scrutiny process by the Returning Officers.

The process of sub­mitting of appeals against the acceptance and rejection of nomi­nation papers will continue till tomorrow (Wednesday) and a final decision on it will be made by December 10. The preliminary list of candidates will be displayed on 11th and candidates can withdraw their nomi­nation papers by 12th of this month. The electoral watchdog will also allot symbols on 13th December.

According to a spokesperson of the ECP, over 28,000 nomination papers were sub­mitted in the Election Commission of Pa­kistan. Whereas, the revised list of candi­dates will be published on January 11 and the last date for withdrawing one’s candi­dature is January 12.

The scrutiny period for candidates ap­pearing in the 2024 general elections has concluded, resulting in the rejection of the nomination papers of a large number of candidates with the affiliation were reject­ed. Among the list of the rejected nomina­tion papers, the nomination papers of the former PTI Chairman Imran Khan were re­jected [from Lahore and Mianwali] over the objection raised by PML-N’s Mian Na­seer. The nomination papers of PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his son Zainud­din Qureshi, Pervaiz Elahi, Moonis Elahi, Asad Qaiser, Ali Muhammad Khan, Ham­mad Azhar, mother and wife of Usman Dar, Zartaj Gul, Qasim Suri, Amin Ali Gandapur, Murad Saeed, Abdul Majeed Khan Nia­zi, Malik Umar Aslam Awan, Malik Hasan Aslam, Khuram Latif, Haleem Adil, Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Khan Dreshak, Zulfi Bukhari, Azam Swati, Sahibzada Sibghat­ullah, Dr. Amjad Khan, Fazal Hakim Khan, Mian Sharafat, Salim-ur-Rahman, BNP (Mengal) Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Dr. Femi­da Mirza and others were rejected.

According to the revised schedule for re­served seats of women and non-Muslims, last date for the scrutiny of the nomination papers is 13th of January while the last date for filing of appeals against decisions of the Returning Officer is 16th January. The revised list of candidates for reserved seats will be published on 20th of January and candidates can withdraw their papers by 22nd January 2024.

The final list of the contesting candi­dates will be released on 23rd of January. The ECP has also established the Election Monitoring and Control Centres (EMCC) to register and address public complaints for general elections.

According to the ECP spokesperson, trained personnel have been deployed in the Election Monitoring and Control Cen­tres to swiftly address and resolve com­plaints.