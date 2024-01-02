Tuesday, January 02, 2024
CCPO greets newly elected PPC cabinet

APP
January 02, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Cap­ital City Police Officer (CCPO) Syed Ashfaq An­war visited the Peshawar Press Club on Monday to congratulate the newly elected cabinet.

He extended congratu­lations to PPC President Arshad Aziz Malik, Vice President Tayyab Usman, General Secretary Irfan Musazai, and other elect­ed cabinet members.

The visit also includ­ed inspections of var­ious offices within the Peshawar Press Club, as­sessing security arrange­ments, and reviewing CCTV cameras. He laud­ed the role of the jour­nalist community in building a peaceful so­ciety free of crimes and educating people to be law-abiding citizens.

