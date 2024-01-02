Tuesday, January 02, 2024
Chief Justice Isa expresses his anger over Peshawar High Court orders to uninstall RO

Web Desk
12:26 PM | January 02, 2024
National

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court declared invalid a Peshawar High Court (PHC) order that had suspended the appointment of the returning officer (RO) for PK-91, a constituency in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa expressed concern over the tactics employed, suggesting that some individuals were attempting to obstruct the holding of elections in the country. He questioned the petitioner's involvement in challenging the appointment of the RO and wondered if the petitioner had a personal connection to the matter. The chief justice also raised the possibility of imposing a substantial fine for filing such petitions and inquired if the intention was to impede the electoral process.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, another member of the bench, highlighted that the PHC's orders would halt the scrutiny of 19 nomination papers for PK-91 in Kohat. He noted that the PHC's decision could have implications for the electoral process in the southern region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Mohsin Naqvi directs for early completion of Ravi Bridge in Lahore

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa pointed out that the RO had been appointed due to the illness of the originally assigned person, and criticized the PHC for not issuing a notice to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) before canceling its decision.

This Supreme Court verdict reaffirms the authority of the ECP, a constitutional body responsible for managing election affairs nationwide. In previous instances, the Supreme Court overturned Lahore High Court orders that sought to block the appointment of administrative officers as election staff, and it also expressed dissatisfaction with a Balochistan High Court decision to alter the delimitation of two provincial assembly constituencies, emphasizing that the ECP is the sole authority for such exercises.

