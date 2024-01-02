Tuesday, January 02, 2024
China’s bond market issuances hit 6.53tr yuan in November

Agencies
January 02, 2024
Business

BEIJING-: Bond issuances in China totaled 6.53 trillion yuan (about 921 billion US dollars) in November 2023, data from China’s central bank showed. Specifically, issuances of treasury bonds came in at over 1.22 trillion yuan, while local government bond issuances amounted to 667.21 billion yuan, according to the People’s Bank of China. In November, financial bond issuances stood at 963.93 billion yuan, and corporate credit bond issuances reached approximately 1.1 trillion yuan, the data showed. Issuances of credit-asset-backed securities totaled 39.73 billion yuan in November and the issuances of interbank deposit certificates reached 2.52 trillion yuan.

Agencies

Business

