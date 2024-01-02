Cold wave grips in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot districts

LARKANA-Cold waves grip Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts, which is increasing with every passing hour.

Severe cold has affected the daily routine and people mostly have confined themselves to homes. As a result of the severe cold wave cases of fever, cough and flu were being reported. People throng at old and new clothes shops. The sale of second-hand clothes also registered an increase, especially in makeshift markets of Larkana where middle-income people were seen buying warm clothes.

Demand for coal has also increased. The prices of eggs rose by 40 percent while milk prices also showed an upward trend. Due to persistent cold waves, gas pressure also decreased in many areas of the Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts. Besides, the continuous dry spell of the current season has been causing outbreaks of epidemics and diseases like flu, cough, malaria and measles, etc. Doctors have advised the public to wear warm clothes to keep themselves warm and avoid eating cold things or drinks. Mothers should cover body and heads of children with warm clothes to save children from pneumonia and cough.