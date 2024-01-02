Committee on merged areas reviews progress on implementation of decisions

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Min­ister for merged tribal districts Affairs, Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Dr Aamer Abdullah, on Mon­day, chaired a meeting of the Special Steering Committee, formed for New­ly Merged Districts, here at Cabinet Room, Civil Secretariat in Peshawar.

Besides Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Imtiaz Hus­sain Shah, Secretary Health Mehmood Aslam, Secretary Communications and Works Idrees Khan, Secretary Relief In­ayatullah, Secretary Industry Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Special Secretaries Home and P&D Departments Muhammad Zabair and Kamran Afridi, Officers of Police, Pakistan Army and other departments participated.

The meeting reviewed progress and implementation of the tasks given to various departments in the decisions of the previous meetings of the steer­ing committee and provincial task force formed under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister.

The forum was informed that the process of capacity building of police in merged tribal districts is on progress. 19 DSPs and 85 inspectors of police have been promoted to the next grades while recruitment of 1571 police per­sonals through ETEA, will also be com­pleted soon. Similarly, 513 ghost em­ployees have also been removed from the police in these districts.

The forum instructed that the iden­tified sites for construction of var­ious police infrastructures in some districts may be handed over to C&W Department so that to start construc­tion work at the earliest on it. The committee also directed to speed up the process of establishing judicial of­fices in North Waziristan, South Wa­ziristan and Orakzai.

The caretaker minister directed to take up the case regarding the sti­pend scheme for the children of the merged districts with the Finance De­partment within two days. He further directed the Education Department to present reasonable proposals in the next meeting of the task force for the purpose of running the Govern­ment Model Schools in the merged districts with better management and quality.

He said that the department should present models of various private edu­cational chains working on public pri­vate partnership with reasonable costs in other provinces in terms of running the government institutions.

He instructed to update the land set­tlement and digitisation project in the merged districts on proper project management tool. During the meet­ing, Accelerated Implementation Pro­gramme and rural development pro­jects were also discussed.

The minister said that release of the remaining 75% funds to the out­sourced hospitals in the merged dis­tricts should be ensured within a day. He also directed the P&D Department to forward the new HIEP economic plan for the merged districts to the Is­lamic Development Bank for possible financial cooperation.

The minister directed to keep in touch with the Advocate General’s Of­fice for the purpose of consultation and guidance regarding the necessary le­gal and technical matters. He said that the concerned department should take necessary steps to bring the small ir­rigation dams in the merged districts into use for the purpose of promoting fisheries.

He said that in connection with the establishment of Small Industrial Es­tate in Bajaur, payments to the land owners should be ensured soon. As a result of the division of South Wa­ziristan district into two districts, he directed for posting the staff on new posts created in the new district and to present their statistics before the task force meeting in this regard.

The minister said that industry and agriculture departments should pre­pare a joint plan by January 10 regard­ing revitalisation of Agricultural Park at Wana. The meeting was also briefed on the plan of the 5-year educational programme “Ilam Da Tolo Dapara” to be launched for the merged districts. In order to make the plan effective and useful, the minister directed to make it complete in every aspect and to in­clude all the factors required for good governance in it.