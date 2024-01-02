Court grants extension of interim bail for PTI founder and Bushra Bibi in various cases

On Tuesday, the District and Sessions Court in Islamabad extended the interim bail for the PTI founder in six cases and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in one case until January 16. Duty Judge Ahmad Arshad Mehmood presided over the hearing, which involved six cases against the PTI founder and one case against Bushra Bibi. Bushra Bibi, accompanied by her lawyers Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry, Umair Niazi, and Usman Gull, was permitted to leave the court after marking her attendance.

During the hearing, the duty judge inquired about the complainant's lawyer and the whereabouts of the investigation officer, but no one from the prosecution side appeared in court. Consequently, the court extended the interim bails for the PTI founder in six cases, while Bushra Bibi received an extension in her interim bail related to the bogus receipts case. The court postponed the hearing of the case until January 16, and the report regarding the production of the PTI founder in court could not be submitted.