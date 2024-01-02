Court refuses to extend Sanam Javed's physical remand

The sessions court in Lahore on Tuesday rejected the plea of police for extending physical remand of Sanam Javed.

She, however, was sent to jail on judicial remand in a case pertaining to setting a PML-N office on fire.

Sessions court judge Qaiser Nazeer Butt heard the case which has been registered in the Model Town police station.

Earlier, the sessions court of Lahore extended the physical remand of Sanam Javed for one day.

During hearing of the case, police prayed to the court to extend Javed's physical remand as they had to make investigations and recovery from her.

Sanam Javed told media that she would contest election from the same constituency where Maryam would be competing.

Javed said it was beyond her understanding why Maryam was afraid of her. Despite managing to get her nomination papers rejected and bail cancelled, she (Maryam) was still afraid, Javed wondered.