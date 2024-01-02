Crime & Violence

The staggering statistics of violence and crime in Karachi in 2023 are deeply unsettling and point to a bigger problem of lack of preventive strategies in law enforcement. Unnatural deaths caused by accidents and other mishaps like explosions have been frequent throughout the year. When one looks at these figures, the first thing that pops up in mind is why people are being so casual and careless. As an answer to that, there is a growing and ever-staying need for road safety education and general awareness of the use and safety of essentials like gas-run stoves and other systems.

But apart from these unnatural deaths, there are more alarming numbers of lives lost to crime and violence in the biggest metropolis of Pakistan. While this should be worrying for all of us as a society, the role of law enforcement is particularly crucial and questionable here. More than 500 cases of sexual assault against not just women but also underage girls are a heartbreaking and self-contemplating reality. Add to that the cases of assault that did not make it to any documentation. This is a very sad state of affairs and demands an iron-fist punishment regulation for the perpetrators.

As much as justice is required, there is also a need to involve criminologists and behavioural scientists in the process. The justice system is rightly based on proportionate punishment for a crime as per law. But for such crimes to not occur, the society has to grow together. 4,042 incidents of physical assault in a year in a single city highlight the urgent need for comprehensive measures to ensure the safety of the city’s residents, especially the more vulnerable sections of society.

The data from the Edhi Foundation, indicating a 15% increase in violent deaths compared to the previous year, underscores the severity of the situation. The diverse range of incidents, from shootings to suicides and accidents, paints a grim picture of the challenges Karachi faces. While law enforcement agencies have engaged in encounters and operations, the persistent issues demand a broader and sustained effort to ensure the well-being and protection of the community. It is crucial for authorities to focus on preventive strategies, community engagement, and the promotion of a safe environment to address the root causes of such pervasive violence.