Dar-ul-Madina University commences bachelor’s admissions

ISLAMABAD-Dar-ul-Madina International University has officially announced the commencement of admissions for Bachelor’s programs in Arabic, Education, Islamic Studies, and Islamic Banking and Finance. Located on Sector G-11, Shabbir Sharif Road, Islamabad, the university, chartered by the government of Pakistan and recognized by the Higher Education Commission, is renowned for its commitment to quality education in Islamic studies.

The university offers a comprehensive BS Arabic program, aiming to equip students with a profound understanding of the Arabic language, literature, and culture. Additionally, the BS Education program is designed to prepare future educators for the dynamic educational landscape, providing them with essential skills and knowledge.

Renowned for its expertise in Islamic studies, the university offers a BS program that explores various facets of Islamic theology, history, and jurisprudence.

Furthermore, the BS Islamic Banking and Finance program integrates traditional Islamic financial principles with modern banking practices, reflecting the institution’s commitment to contemporary relevance.

Muhammad Adil Attari, a Member, of the Board of Governors, highlighted, “Prospective students can conveniently submit their applications through the university’s online portal.” He emphasized that the admission criteria include academic merit, entrance exams, and interviews to ensure the selection of qualified candidates.

Adil emphasized the university’s state-of-the-art facilities, encompassing well-equipped classrooms, libraries, and research centres. He noted, “The campus provides an environment conducive to academic growth, fostering a strong sense of community among students.”

Furthermore, Adil outlined the university’s vision of nurturing individuals well-versed in their chosen fields and grounded in Islamic values.

He reiterated that Dar-ul-Madina International University aims to contribute to the intellectual and moral development of its students, striving to create future leaders with a global perspective.

As Dar-ul-Madina International University opens its doors for admissions, Adil highlighted its pivotal role in shaping the academic landscape.

He emphasized the fusion of traditional Islamic knowledge with contemporary educational practices as a core emphasis of the institution’s mission.