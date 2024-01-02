 David Warner brings curtain down on ODIs ahead of Test farewell

SYDNEY-Australian opener David Warner brought the curtain down on his one-day inter­national career on Monday ahead of his farewell Test against Pakistan this week.

However, Warner hinted that he could feature in the 2025 Champions Trophy if needed. The 37-year-old will step out on the field for his 112th and final Test in his home city Syd­ney on Wednesday, having accumulated 8,695 runs at an average of 44.58, with 26 hundreds and 36 fif­ties. Warner played ODI cricket since his debut in 2009, helping the team clinch the World Cup in 2015 and 2023.

“I’ve got to give back to the fam­ily and also on the back of that I’m definitely retiring from one-day crick­et as well,” Warner said in a press con­ference. “That was something that I had said through the (2023) World Cup, get through that, and winning it in In­dia, I think that’s a massive achievement.

“So I’ll make that deci­sion today, to retire from those forms, which does al­low me to go and play some other (Twenty20) leagues around the world and sort of get the one-day team moving forward a little bit. “I know there’s a Champi­ons Trophy coming up,” he added. “If I’m playing de­cent cricket in two years’ time and I’m around and they need someone, I’m go­ing to be available.”

The Champions Trophy will be played for the first time since 2017 in 2025 in Pakistan. Warner exits ODI cricket after 161 matches, scoring 6,932 runs at an average of 45.30, with 22 hundreds. Among Austra­lians, only Ricky Ponting with 30 has scored more one-day tons. Warne will continue playing T20 crick­et, with the 2024 World Cup in the Caribbean and United States on his radar.

Ahead of his ODI an­nouncement, Cricket Aus­tralia chief Nick Hockley also lauded Warner. “We are all extremely grateful for his immense contri­bution to this form of the game,” he said in a state­ment. “David’s wonderful attacking style not only played a vital role in many Australian victories, it also enthralled and entertained fans across the world and drew many to Test cricket.”

Reflecting on his Test ca­reer, Warner said it was a “fairytale ending” to hang up his gloves in Sydney. “I would have never imagined opening the batting for New South Wales or anyone to be honest when I first started but to be here, 112 Tests I think, I still pinch myself,” he said. He added that he would like to be remembered as someone “authentic and honest” who has “gone out there and given it his all”