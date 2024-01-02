Dense fog likely to persist in Punjab: PMD

ISLAMABAD - Dense fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab during the next 24 hours, according to the Pa­kistan Meteorological De­partment (PMD). Fog/smog is likely in plain areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during morn­ing and night hours. During the next 24 hours, mainly cold and dry weather is ex­pected in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts and north Balochistan. According to the synoptic situation, con­tinental air was prevail­ing over most parts of the country. During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weath­er prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in northern areas and northern Balochistan. Dense fog/smog prevailed over plain areas of Punjab. The lowest minimum tem­peratures were Leh -10 C, Skardu -09, Gilgit -06, Gu­pis, Kalam, Kalat -05, Astore and Srinagar -04 C.