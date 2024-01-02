Devil’s dance

The situation in Gaza remains dire, with Israel’s brutal ac­tions causing significant harm. On Thursday, 85 Palestinians lost their lives due to bombardment in Khan Younis and Jabalia camp. Ground operations revealed un­imaginable brutality, including the shooting of 11 unarmed Pal­estinians in Gaza City. The Israe­li army further targeted women and children, injuring many, in­cluding children. Only 9 out of 36 hospitals in Gaza’s southern part are active, leaving the northern part without active hospitals.

World Health Organization staff describe working in hor­rific conditions. An Indonesian hospital in Gaza was reported­ly destroyed and repurposed as a military base by the Israeli army. UNICEF warns of impend­ing danger, stating that if the lack of drinking water persists, many children in Gaza may succumb to disease and thirst.

Meanwhile, Tel Aviv faced con­tinuous sirens due to Hamas rocket attacks. Since October 7, over 20,000 Palestinians, in­cluding 8,000 children and 6,000 women, have lost their lives. The gravity of the situation raises concerns for global peace and the UN’s future.

Reflecting on history, Bertrand Russell’s War Crimes Tribunal during the Vietnam War aimed to shape world public opinion and pressure the US to withdraw. The question arises: Are today’s intellectuals prepared to assume a similar role?

AMIN WASTOO,

Hoshab.